The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $55,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

