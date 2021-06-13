The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy's have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares of company rallied on Jun 8, driven by bullish comments about the company by Reddit investing communities. Wendy’s is now the first fast-food “meme stock.” The company is benefiting from menu innovation, technological upgrades and international expansion. This along with focus on Breakfast daypart offerings are likely to drive growth. Going forward, the company remains bullish on this business model with plans to boost breakfast daypart sales by 30% in 2021. Also, the company has increased its focus on smaller and efficient prototypes that is likely to pave a way for future growth opportunities. For 2021, the company anticipates global system-wide sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. However, high debt and coronavirus woes remain a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEN. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

