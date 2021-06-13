Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,465 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $476,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,964. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

