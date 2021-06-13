TheStreet Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.