Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

THO stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

