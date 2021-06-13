Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $424.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

