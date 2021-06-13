Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.