Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.55 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.