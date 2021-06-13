Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $16.34 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

