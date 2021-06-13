Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

