Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $140.58.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
