Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,400 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 2,070,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,612.0 days.

TTUUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Tokyu Fudosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

