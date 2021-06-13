TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $193.06 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

