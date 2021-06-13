Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.