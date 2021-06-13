Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.89 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

