Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,756 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.04 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

