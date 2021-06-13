Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

