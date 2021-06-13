Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

