Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 52,195 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,195 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

AGNC opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

