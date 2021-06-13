TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

