Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.35

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$32.17, with a volume of 796929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

