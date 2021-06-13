Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 539,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Welltower stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

