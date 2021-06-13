Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $459,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

