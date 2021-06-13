Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

