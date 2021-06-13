Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.