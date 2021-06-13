TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $30.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.