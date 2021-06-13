Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Rio Tinto Group 1 7 8 0 2.44

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.75 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.45 $9.77 billion $7.70 11.36

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

