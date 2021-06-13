Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

