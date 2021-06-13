Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 177,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $29.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

