Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Sells 613 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF opened at $65.07 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.