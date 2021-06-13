Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
TY stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
