Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

