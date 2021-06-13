Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

TSE:TCN opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

