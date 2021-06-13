TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TNET traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 251,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

