TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 499,000 Shares of Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 499,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$129,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,815,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,291,989.96.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 39,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,530.00.

Shares of TriStar Gold stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.79 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

