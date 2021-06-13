Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in May

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.