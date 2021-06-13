Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

