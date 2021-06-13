TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 821 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

