TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

