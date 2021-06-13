TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $108.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.