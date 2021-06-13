TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,104 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 334.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,838,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

