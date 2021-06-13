Truist Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

