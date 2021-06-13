Truist Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.