Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

BCEI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.