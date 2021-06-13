TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get TuanChe alerts:

NASDAQ TC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.