Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.78.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock has a market cap of C$63.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.93.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Hunter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,995 shares of company stock worth $1,501,580.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

