Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

