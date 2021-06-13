TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,544,803,199 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

