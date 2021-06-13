Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $2,241,700.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.