Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $2,241,700.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE TPC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
