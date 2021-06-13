Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $332,929.13 and $25,253.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

