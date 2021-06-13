Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

